Mathare hit Nzoia for second win of the season

Mathare United on Monday registered their second win of the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) after beating visitors Nzoia Sugar 1-0 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

At the same time, Ulinzi Stars picked their eighth draw of the season after battling to a 2-2 result with visitors Western Stima at their new home ground at Kericho Green Stadium.

At Kasarani Annex, James Kinyanjui was the hero as his 55th minute strike brought to a halt Mathare’s poor run this season.

The Slum Boys had last tasted victory on January 18 when they beat Zoo FC 2-0 at the same venue. Monday's slim win saw Salim Ali’s side, who have two games in hand, move to 16th on the log with eight points, while Nzoia remain in 12th place with 11 points.

Mathare’s first attempt in the rescheduled fixture arrived in the fifth minute when Chris Oduor missed the target with a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Luck was not on Nzoia’s Gaetan Masha’s side as his attempt in the 15th minute, after racing on the left, was deflected for a corner-kick that bore no fruit.

The Slum Boys continued to probe the visitor’s defence and in the 23rd minute, James Kinyanjui missed from close range after Tyson Otieno picked him up with a delirious pass.

The Millers responded to that attack 10minutes later when Dennis Wanjala sent a pass inside the host’s box, but Masha failed to connect. They were left licking their wounds after Kinyanjui gave Mathare the breakthrough with a header. The goal was Kinyanjui's second this season.

Mathare made their first substitution of the match in the 76th minute, Otieno being rested for former Gor Mahia man Cercidy Okeyo. One minute later, Nzoia missed the best chance to level the score after Elvis Ronack’s rasping header from a corner-kick delivery missed the target by inches.

Kinyanjui came close to extending Mathare’s lead in the 82nd minute, but his volley over goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi after being fed by John Mwangi, missed the target.

At Kericho Green Stadium, Ulinzi’s hopes of bagging their third win of the season crumbled after Stima twice rallied from behind to secure a point.

Oscar Mamalwa set Ulinzi on course for victory with a strike in the 14th minute, but Baron Oketch cancelled it out in the 47th minute through a penalty.

Elvis Nandwa restored the soldiers' lead in the 75th minute and when they thought that they were destined for their first back-to-back and third win of the season, substitute Mohammed Mbaruk netted Stima’s equaliser.

The draw left Stima’s new coach Juma Abdallah chasing his first win of the season, having drawn 1-1 with Mathare in their previous match. With just one win so far this season, the Kisumu based side are second from bottom on seven points. Ulinzi Stars remain eighth on 14 points.