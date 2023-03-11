Match fixing: How two foreigners and Kenyan were arrested in Nairobi
Police in Kasarani, Nairobi are holding three match fixing suspects.
They are Russian Akhiad Kubiev, Ugandan Bernard Navendi and Kenyan Martin Munga Mutua.
The trio was arrested on Friday at about 10pm in Roysambu after being set up by former footballer Festo Omukoto, and seven Nairobi City Stars players whom they had approached, to help fix their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match against Sofapaka on Saturday at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.