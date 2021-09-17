Matano wary of Arta Solar as Tusker eye Champions League first round

Tusker's Tanzanian striker Ibrahim Joshua

Tusker's Tanzanian striker Ibrahim Joshua (centre) celebrates scoring the opening goal against Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti during their Caf Champions League preliminary round, first leg match at Hassan Goualed Stadium in Djibouti on September 11, 2021.


Photo credit: Pool | Tusker FC
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The aggregate winner between these two sides will face Egyptian giants Zamalek in the first round which will be played over two legs next month
  • The brewers head to the return leg with a slight advantage of an away goal following the 1-1 draw last weekend at Hassan Gouled Stadium in Djibouti City
  • On Friday, both teams held their last training sessions at the match venue with both tacticians Robert Matano of Tusker and Cameroonian coach Libiih Thomas expecting a positive result

Kenyan champions Tusker will know their fate in the Caf Champions League when they host Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti in the preliminary round second leg match at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.