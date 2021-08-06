Matano, Otanga named June's best in FKFPL

Robert Matano

Tusker coach Robert Matano admires the trophy after he was named the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Coach for the Month for June.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The veteran tactician led his team to three wins out of four games played in June, to seal the Caf Champions League slot.
  • Tusker began the month on a wrong footing, losing 1-0 to Posta Rangers at Ruaraka grounds on June 16 before registering a 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks at Utalii grounds on June 20.

Tusker tactician Robert 'The Lion' Matano was on Friday named the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Coach of the Month for June.

