Matano, Otanga named June's best in FKFPL

Tusker tactician Robert 'The Lion' Matano was on Friday named the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Coach of the Month for June.

KCB forward Derrick Otanga won the players' away for the month of June.

The veteran tactician led his team to three wins out of four games played in June, to seal the Caf Champions League slot.

Tusker began the month on a wrong footing, losing 1-0 to Posta Rangers at Ruaraka grounds on June 16 before registering a 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks at Utalii grounds on June 20.

They also beat Western Stima 2-1 on June 23 before thumping Ulinzi Stars 4-1 at Nakuru Show grounds on June 30 to qualify for Caf.

The 59-year-old tactician pipped Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno and former Nairobi City Stars Bosnian coach Sanjin Alagic to the award. Matano was awarded Sh50,000 cheque and a personalised trophy courtesy of the BetKing Premier League.

Apart from Matano, other tacticians who have won the award this season are KCB's Zedekiah Otieno (December), Wazito's Francis Kimanzi (January), Bandari's Andre Casa Mbung'o (February) while Stanley Okumbi of Posta Ranger emerged the winner in March.

Former Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, who left the club last month, won the accolade in May.

There was no winner in April since league had been halted as part of the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Otanga led the attack as KCB went unbeaten in June, winning three and drawing one of their four league games, to narrowly missing out on the Caf Champions League slot that went to league leaders Tusker.

KCB garnered points from a possible 12 with Otanga solely earning his side six by scoring two winning goals against Bidco United and Mathare - with KCB winning both games 1-0.