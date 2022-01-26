Martial: I can hit the ground running at Sevilla

Anthony Martial

Manchester United French forward Anthony Martial poses for pictures during his official presentation at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on January 26, 2022. Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has completed a six-month loan move to Sevilla, the clubs announced on January 25, as the French international looks to revive his career in La Liga.
 

Photo credit: Cristina Quicler | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Martial said he was persuaded to join Sevilla by the club's coach Julen Lopetegui and sporting director Monchi.
  • "What convinced me to come was the conversations with the sporting director and with the coach," Martial said.

Seville, Spain

