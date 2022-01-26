Martial: I can hit the ground running at Sevilla

Seville, Spain

Anthony Martial said on Wednesday he is fit and ready to play immediately for Sevilla after joining on a six-month loan deal from Manchester United.

Martial has only started two Premier League games for United this season and the 26-year-old forward has made just one appearance this year, after coming off the bench against West Ham last weekend.

"I’m ready to play," said Martial at his official presentation in Seville on Wednesday.

"I have trained hard to be ready. If the coach wants me to play, I can do it now. My objective is to play, to help the team, to score goals, give assists. That's my goal for these months."

Martial told United's interim coach Ralf Rangnick he wanted to leave in January due to a lack of playing opportunities.

The French international could be given a fresh start if, as expected, Rangnick is replaced in the summer but Martial kept the door open to staying longer at Sevilla.

"At the moment it is for 5 months, but we never know what the future may hold," Martial said.

He will join Sevilla's title challenge in Spain, with the team sitting second in La Liga, four points behind Real Madrid.

The team have the best defensive record in the league but have been less impressive in attack.

Martial said he was persuaded to join Sevilla by the club's coach Julen Lopetegui and sporting director Monchi.

"What convinced me to come was the conversations with the sporting director and with the coach," Martial said.