Marsch out to change perceptions as he plots Leeds escape

Leeds United

 In this file photo taken on September 28, 2021 Leipzig's US head coach Jesse Marsch reacts from the sidelines during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match RB Leipzig v Club Brugge in Leipzig, eastern Germany Premier League strugglers Leeds named American Jesse Marsch as their new manager on February 28, 2022, a day after sacking Marcelo Bielsa.

Photo credit: Odd Andersen | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 48-year-old former RB Leipzig boss has arrived at Elland Road with Leeds just two points above the relegation zone after the club sacked veteran Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa, who was popular with the fans.
  • Marsch knows he has work to do to win over the Leeds' supporters, starting with his use of language.

London, United Kingdom

