Marek Hamsik, the lynchpin of Slovakia's rise

Slovakia midfielder Marek Hamsik celebrates scoring

Slovakia's midfielder Marek Hamsik (left) celebrates his goal during their Euro 2016 group B match against Russia at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, on June 15, 2016. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 33-year-old played at World Cup 2010 and Euro 2016, and he is now set to feature once again in Slovakia's midfield at this summer's postponed European Championship
  • In Group E, Slovakia face Poland on June 14 and Sweden on June 18, both in St Petersburg, before moving to Seville to take on Spain on June 23
  • Named Slovakia's Footballer of the Year eight times, Hamsik has made a record 126 international appearances for his country

Bratislava, Slovakia

