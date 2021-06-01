Marafiki FC register first win in FKF Divison Two League

Marafiki FC's Richard Waithira (left) vies for the ball with Thika All Stars FC's Stephen Murunga during their FKF Division Two League match at Kinunga stadium in Nyeri county on June 1, 2021. Marafiki won the game 2-0.  

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • JKUAT are now on 11 points from five matches, while Rware have seven points.
  • “It was a tought match and the state of the field did not help. but we managed to dig deep and secure the maximum points, said JKUAT coach Francis Chege.

Nyeri’s Marafiki FC secured a 2-0 win over Thika All Stars FC at Kinunga Stadium Tuesday to register their first win in the FKF Eastern Region Divison Two League.

