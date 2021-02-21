Marafiki FC down Karatina Homeboyz in Central region league

Marafiki FC’s Nick Chepkuch (left) vies for the ball with Karatina Homeboyz FC’s Andrea Oloo during their FKF Central Region league match at Karatina Stadium in Nyeri County on February 21, 2021. Marafiki won 2-0. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • Marafiki FC coach Joseph Kabuga attributed their win to rigorous training and says the win has motivated the team immensely 
  • “We have been training hard and the players were motivated greatly. We have three points now and I believe we will top the league and be promoted,” he said.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Central Region League continued over the weekend with teams competing for slots in the Division two level.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.