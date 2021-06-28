Maradona's doctor questioned in star's death

Leopoldo Luque

Leopoldo Luque, Diego Maradona's personal physician. He is accused, along with six other medical professionals, of having neglected the ailing football icon in his final days.

Photo credit: Emiliano Lasalvia | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A judge will next decide whether to order a trial, in a process that could take years. The suspects risk between eight and 25 years in jail if found guilty.
  • An investigation was opened following a complaint filed by two of Maradona's five children against neurosurgeon Luque, whom they blame for their father's deterioration after the operation.  

Buenos Aires

