Maradona lawyer says late star's medical treatment 'very bad'

Matias Morla

The former lawyer of late football great Diego Maradona, Matias Morla, arrives at the prosecutor's office in San Isidro, Buenos Aires Province, to testify in the case investigating the death of the Argentine star almost a year ago, on October 25, 2021. Morla was summoned to testify as a witness in the criminal case for the death of Maradona. Maradona died of a heart attack on November 25 aged 60 while recovering from an operation to remove a blood clot from his head. In one of the investigations around Maradona's death, authorities are looking into the health treatment he received to determine whether there was any neglect or malpractice, following a complaint by his family.
 

Photo credit: Tomas Cuesta | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The late football great had been recovering in a private residence under the supervision of a seven-person medical team.
  • The team members have already testified in the investigation to determine whether there was any neglect or malpractice in Maradona's care.
  • Morla said that during his last visit with Maradona on November 16, "he had a strange voice, robotic, very high-pitched and intermittent.

San Isidro, Argentina

