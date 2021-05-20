Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge

A player wears a t-shirt reading "Bye number 10 ! Rest in peace" with a portrait of Diego Maradona to pay homage to the late Argentinian football legend ahead of the French L1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Girondins de Bordeaux (FCGB) at the Parc de Princes stadium in Paris on November 28, 2020.

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The accused -- which include Maradona's neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz -- face eight to 25 years in prison if found guilty
  • The legal proceedings were prompted by a complaint filed by two of Maradona's five daughters against Luque, who they blamed for their father's deteriorating condition after the brain surgery
  • Prosecutors believe Maradona's death was not the result of malpractice or negligent actions of his doctors, but that they knew the former soccer star would die and did nothing to prevent it

Buenos Aires

