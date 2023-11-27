Mara Sugar, Naivas close in on leaders Mathare United

Mara Sugar and Naivas FC inched closer to leaders Mathare United after winning their National Super League fixtures over the weekend.

Mara Sugar beat Gusii 3-0 while Naivas edged out Kajiado 2-0 to cut Mathare United's lead to only three points after the leaders battled to a 1-1 draw with Rainbow FC in Nairobi.

Mara, who are on a three-game winning run, now have 23 points from 11 matches, same as Naivas who have a game in hand.

In the last three fixtures, the Trans Mara outfit had registered 3-2 and 3-0 wins over Mombasa Elite and Mully Children Family (MCF) respectively before the weekend’s 3-0 triumph over Gusii at Awendo Green Stadium.

Mathare had won nine consecutive matches with the only dropped points coming in the weekend draw against Rainbow. Their impressive forward line led by Timothy Otieno was kept quiet in a tightly contested duel at Ruaraka.

“I’m happy we have extended the unbeaten record. Producing performance after performance is good for the team. At least the gap is not wide now,” said caretaker coach Godfrey Naibei who is acting in place of Vincent Nyaberi who stepped down last week to join MCF.

Nyaberi was appointed to take over from Francis Xavier who switched to Sofapaka before tendering his resignation last week, just a month after being appointed as Ezekiel Akwana’s assistant at top tier side Sofapaka currently fighting relegation.

At the weekend, the Yatta-based outfit MCF, previously handled by Robert Orangi held unbeaten Luanda Villa at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, an improved performance expected to give them extra confidence heading to their next match against Gusii FC, currently sitting 19th and four points behind them.

At Mbaraki Sports Club, eighth-placed Mombasa Stars and visiting Kisumu All Stars were level at 1-1 in the first half before the hosts put up a sterling performance in the second half to win 3-2.

Under the tutelage of Paul Odhiambo, Nairobi United edged out Mombasa Elite 2-1 in another match played at the same venue.

Weekend results

Mombasa Stars 3 Kisumu All Stars 2,

Mara Sugar 3 Gusii FC 0,

Darajani Gogo 1 Dimba Patriots 0,

Kajiado FC 0 Naivas 2,

MCF 1 Luanda Villa 1,

Mulembe United 2 Silibwet Leons 0,

Mathare United 1 Rainbow 1,

Migori Youth 1 Kisumu Black Stars 0,

SS Assad 1 Vihiga Bullets 0,