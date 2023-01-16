Manwar win Kombora U-12 tourney

Manwar FC on Sunday beat Umma Talents on post-match penalties to win the second edition of the Under-12 Kombora Back-to-School 2023 tournament at Nairobi's City Stadium.

The team successfully defended its title, winning 4-2 via penalties after the entertaining final, which was well attended, ended in a barren draw.

The tournament had 10 teams and was being played in knock-out format for the last one month.

In the girls category, only two teams participated this year as Cresentia emerged champions by beating Pro Girls Academy 4-2.

The main aim of the tournament is to identify and develop talents at a tender age and also keep kids busy during school holidays.

Former Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia player Mike Otieno, who is one of the organisers of the tournament said this year's competition was a success and they look forward to make the next edition even better.

"The kids have enjoyed and it is is good to acknowledge that there is massive talent among our kids. We had coaches from the Kenya Premier League and scouts who have identified some of the kids and we wish them well," said Otieno.

Among the coaches who graced the event were George Sunguti, Tusker goalkeeper coach Duncan 'Dunco' Ochieng and former Kenya international custodian Mathew "Ottamax" Owino.

Football administrator Twaha Mbarak supported the competition by donating 10 balls.

"As a football administrator, grassroot football is in my heart. We should have such tournaments so that we start growing talents at tender age for a strong national team in future," Mbarak told Nation Sport.

Former footballers who sponsored the tournament include Kepha Taso who is based in USA, Joshua Okalo and Benti Airo.