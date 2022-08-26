Manoah, Balala to lead Kakamega Homeboyz

After coming so, so close last season to winning the Kenyan league, Kakamega Homeboyz are quietly building again with the intention of going all the way this time round.

Despite leading for the better part of the 2021/2022 season, the Western Kenya-based club ended up finishing an agonising second behind winners Tusker, with both teams finishing level on 66 points.

The man mainly responsible for the wonderful run was coach and former Kenya international Benard Mwalala, who however parted ways with the Kakamega side at the end of the campaign.

Was that a backward step for the club?

Homeboyz chairman and owner Cleophas Shimanyula insists that they have a competent technical bench that can guide the team to glory this season.

According to the Team Manager, Boniface Imbenzi, Homeboyz - who face Nzoia Sugar on Saturday in a pre-season friendly match - will start the new season on September 11 under Edward Manoah, who is the acting head coach.

He is assisted by former international Ramadhan Balala and David Juma.

“We resumed our pre-season training last week after the general election,” said Imbenzi, who remained when other technical bench members under Mwalala left.

Imbenzi, who is a long-serving member of the team, said the players currently in training are responding well after the squad was beefed up.

Homeboyz will open their new season account at Bukhungu Stadium against AFC Leopards.

Shimanyula alias Toto, a businessman with interests in the transport sector, has promised to mobilise fans to fill the stadium and back his side to victory.

“Except club top scorer, David Okoth who left to join Police FC and Yema Mwana, last season’s squad is intact,” said Imbenzi.