Mane scores 100th Liverpool goal in Palace stroll

Sadio Mane

Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring the opening goal of their English Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on September 18, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | lAFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Salah wouldn't be denied a goal for long and the Egypt star delivered the knockout blow in the 78th minute.
  • Van Dijk helped on a Liverpool corner and Salah was perfectly placed to slot home at the far post.
  • Keita, on as a second-half replacement for Thiago Alcantara, put the seal on Liverpool's stroll when he volleyed in from the edge of the area in the 89th minute.

London

