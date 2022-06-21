Mane lands in Munich for Bayern medical check

Sadio Mane

Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane reacts after losing their Uefa Champions League final match against Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on May 28, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mane's transfer to the Bundesliga giants is expected to cost around 41 million euros (£35 million, $43 million).
  • The Senegalese forward is expected to sign a three-year contract and to hold his first Bayern press conference Wednesday.

Munich

Sadio Mane arrived in Germany on a private jet on Tuesday in order undergo a medical with the Liverpool forward reportedly on the verge of signing for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Broadcaster Sky showed footage of the 30-year-old touching down at Munich airport before being taken to a hospital in the city centre for a medical exam by Bayern's team doctor.

According to media reports, Mane's transfer will cost Bayern around 41 million euros (£35 million, $43 million).

"I am happy he (Mane) has landed," Thomas Mueller said while attending a golf tournament in Munich on Tuesday.

Bayern's Germany forward, a golf fan, joked that he soon hopes to see Mane hit "lots of birdies" on the city's courses.

The Senegal forward is expected to sign a three-year contract and is set to hold his first Bayern press conference Wednesday.

Mane would be a replacement for wantaway Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked to a Barcelona transfer, and winger Serge Gnabry, who is stalling over a contract extension.

