Mane and Senegal march on to Cup of Nations semis

Ahmadou Ahidjo

Senegal's players celebrate after winning their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final match against Equatorial Guinea at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on January 30, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Senegal coach Aliou Cisse turned to his bench and Crystal Palace midfielder Kouyate made a quick impact, pouncing for an easy finish after a horrible mix-up between Saul Coco and Carlos Akapo when Equatorial Guinea failed to clear a corner.
  • Also on from the bench, Sarr then made sure of the victory following superb play down the left by Saliou Ciss.

