Mancini 'curious to see' what recalled Balotelli can offer

Mario Balotelli and Roberto Mancini

In this file photo taken on June 03, 2018 Italy's national team forward Mario Balotelli (left) and head coach Roberto Mancini give a press conference on the eve of the international friendly football match between Italy and The Netherlands at the 'Juventus Training Center' in Vinovo.

Photo credit: Marco Bertorello | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 31-year-old striker is playing for his 10th club, Adana Demirspor in Turkey, after spending last season in Serie B with Monza
  • To reach Qatar, Italy must beat first Northern Macedonia at home on March 24 and then either Portugal or Turkey in a match scheduled for March 29
  • Mancini said his main "concern" was not losing any more players to injury

Rome, Italy 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.