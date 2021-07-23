Manchester United unveil Sh10 billion Sancho

Jadon Sancho.

England's forward Jadon Sancho (right) and teammates take part in a training session at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent on June 27, 2021 during the Uefa Euro 2020.

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Sancho is United's second pre-season signing after reserve goalkeeper Tom Heaton joined on a two-year contract earlier this month.

London, United Kingdom

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.