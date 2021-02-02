Manchester United thrash nine-man Southampton 9-0

Manchester

Manchester United matched the Premier League record win with a 9-0 demolition of nine-man Southampton on Tuesday to move level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table.

The visitors were punished for Alexandre Jankewitz's second-minute red card and Jan Bednarek was also dismissed late on as United equalled the record they set with a 9-0 win over Ipswich in 1995 and Leicester matched with another 9-0 thrashing of the Saints last season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's goal opened the floodgates and Marcus Rashford bagged United's second. Jan Bednarek's own goal made it three for the hosts before Edinson Cavani added the fourth.

The goals kept coming as Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay netted before Bruno Fernandes' penalty after Bednarek was sent off.

Martial and Daniel James scored in stoppage-time to complete an incredible display by United.

After the frustration of their shock defeat against Sheffield United and dour draw at Arsenal, the demolition job was a much-needed boost to their title bid.

Manchester United's Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay (second right) celebrates with teammates after scoring their sixth goal during their English Premier League match against Southampton at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Phil Noble | AFP

United's first victory in three league games means they are behind leaders Manchester City only on goal difference.

Pep Guardiola's team have two games in hand, including one at Burnley on Wednesday.

Jankewitz, making his first Premier League start, saw red after just 82 seconds for an ugly challenge that left stud marks on McTominay's thigh.

United took advantage of their numerical superiority in the 18th minute when Luke Shaw swung a cross to far post and Wan-Bissaka bundled his shot past Alex McCarthy from close range.

Rashford doubled United's lead seven minutes later with a composed finish from Mason Greenwood's cross.

Bruno Fernandes' statistics against Southamption. sofascore.com|

It was only Rashford's second goal in his last 10 appearances in all competitions and his first in the league since December.

Rashford, subjected to vile abuse on social media recently, claimed the assist for United's third in the 34th minute.

The England forward's cross was turned into his own net by Bednarek's out-stretched boot.

Cavani scored United fourth with a thumping header from Shaw's cross in the 39th minute.

Martial ended his eight-game goal drought when he lashed home from close range in the 69th minute.

McTominay rifled home from 25 yards two minutes later and Fernandes struck from the spot in the 87th minute after Bednarek fouled Martial.

There was still time for Martial to score again before James capped the rout.