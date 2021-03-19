Manchester United land new shirt sponsor

Manchester United's English defender Luke Shaw (centre) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during their English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on March 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Peter Powell | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The German-based remote software firm will replace car manufacturers Chevrolet, who have been the English giants' main shirt sponsor since 2014
  • Despite a decline in on-field performance since Alex Ferguson's retirement as manager in 2013, United's strong commercial appeal has allowed the Red Devils to maintain their position as the Premier League's wealthiest club


London

