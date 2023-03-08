Manchester United fan reported dead in Uganda after Liverpool drubbing

The police in Uganda are probing a death incident that occurred on Monday in Lira City, northern Uganda.

According to the Daily Monitor, the body of Eddy Okello, who is a driver, was reported dead in his bedroom on Monday afternoon, hours after Manchester United suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield Stadium.

Okello’s mysterious death was confirmed by North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police (SP) Patrick Jimmy Okema.

The police spokesperson said that the investigations are ongoing to establish what caused his death.

The deceased is said to have left his home at 6.30pm on Sunday to go and watch the match at a nearby entertainment joint.

“He came back home at around 9.30pm. His mother served him supper but did not eat it, saying that he was not feeling well. So, he entered his house and slept," Okema said.

The police also said that they will interrogate his close friends and some of the people who interacted with him before his death.

According to his father, Okello's cell phone kept ringing for long but he did not bother to check out, only to be informed later on that his son had died.