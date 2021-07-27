Manchester United close to completing French star deal

Raphael Varane

France's forward Antoine Griezmann (left) celebrates with France's defender Raphael Varane after scoring a goal during their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group D match against Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Grbavica Stadium, in Sarajevo, on March 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are now closing in on the signing of Real centre-back Varane, having agreed a deal worth a reported £34million rising to £42million with add-ons.
  • The 28-year-old Varane, a 2018 World Cup winner, has one season left on his contract at the Bernabeu.

