Manchester United bounce back to beat Brighton

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring his team's second goal

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring his team's second goal during their English Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on April 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Phil Noble | AFP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Not for the first time this season, United needed a second-half fightback after a dismal first 45 minutes to take all three points thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood
  • Danny Welbeck deservedly opened the scoring for the Seagulls against his old club before Lewis Dunk hit the crossbar for the visitors
  • Victory opened up an 11-point cushion for the Red Devils over fifth-placed Tottenham and Liverpool in their quest to qualify for next season's Champions League

London 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.