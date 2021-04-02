Manchester United ask for fans help in anti-racism battle

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal from the penalty spot during their English Premier League match against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on January 1, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Carl Recine | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United stars Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Fred have all been subjected to racist abuse this season
  • United will collaborate with the Premier League "to escalate any complaints received to the social media platforms and the relevant authorities."
  • The club also urged social media platforms to punish the "online racists" with "tough action"

London

