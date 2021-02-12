Manchester City face stern Spurs test in title race

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (right) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (centre) during their English Premier League match against Burnley at Turf Moor in Burnley on February 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Gareth Copley | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mourinho is under pressure after a run of four defeats in five games, while Guardiola is targeting an unprecedented quadruple of trophies
  • Jurgen Klopp admitted the height of Liverpool's ambitions was now finishing in the top four to guarantee Champions League football next season
  • United could not ask for more inviting opponents this weekend, with West Brom showing no signs of a revival since Sam Allardyce's appointment in December to maintain their top-flight status

London

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Bayern lose another star in Club World Cup final

  2. PRIME Kandie, Kamworor renew rivalry at Kenya Cross Country trials

  3. Head of global boxing body to meet local sports officials

  4. Rupia named December Player of the Month

  5. Atletico wobble opens up La Liga

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.