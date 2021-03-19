City dismiss quadruple talk as Everton loom in FA Cup

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (lleft) celebrates with teammates at the final whistle in their UEFA Champions League, last 16, second-leg match against Borussia Monchengladbach at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on March 16, 2021. - Manchester City won the match 2-0.

Photo credit: Attila Kisbenedek | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • City look certain to win the Premier League after moving 14 points clear at the top and have a League Cup final date with Tottenham in April
  • On Saturday, Guardiola's side head to Goodison Park with an opportunity to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the fourth time in the Catalan's five-year reign
  • Chelsea will be expected to extend their unbeaten run under Thomas Tuchel to 14 matches when they host struggling Sheffield United in the last eight

London

