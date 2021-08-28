High 5! Manchester City crash Arsenal at Etihad

Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo and Jack Grealish celebrate

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodrigo (left) celebrates with teammate Jack Grealish after scoring his team's fourth goal during their English Premier League match against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on August 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Arteta's experimental selection and switch to a back three failed to halt a slick City attack that suggested they are more than capable of defending their Premier League title this season
  • Ilkay Gundogan opened the floodgates before Ferran Torres pounced on shocking Arsenal defending to double City's lead inside 12 minutes
  • Gabriel Jesus made it 3-0 before half-time before Rodrigo and Torres with his second of the afternoon rounded off the scoring

Manchester

