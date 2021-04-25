Manchester City beat Tottenham to retain League Cup

Manchester City players celebrate with the trophy after winning the English League Cup final match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium, northwest London on April 25, 2021. - Manchester City claimed a fourth consecutive League Cup on Sunday with a dominant display to beat Tottenham 1-0 in front of 8,000 fans at Wembley. 

Photo credit: Carl Recine | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Aymeric Laporte's header eight minutes from time finally ended Tottenham's resistance as their 13-year wait to win a trophy goes on.

London

