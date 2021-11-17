Man Utd wage bill soars after Ronaldo return

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal during their Uefa Champions League group F match against Atalanta at the Azzurri d'Italia stadium, in Bergamo, on November 2, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Marco Bertotello | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: "While these financial results today demonstrate our resilience through the pandemic, our top priority is success on the pitch.
  • "The manager, players and everyone at the club are determined to achieve that objective."

London

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.