Man Utd star completes loan switch to Sevilla

Anthony Martial

Journalists take images of Manchester United player, French forward Anthony Martial at the airport upon his arrival in Seville on January 25, 2022. Sevilla FC would have reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign French forward Anthony Martial on loan until the end of the season.
 

Photo credit: Cristina Quicler | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Martial will hope the switch can also revive his hopes of playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.
  • A knee injury scuppered his chances of being included in the French squad at the European Championship last summer while his lack of form meant he was also left out of the last squad in November.

Madrid, Spain 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.