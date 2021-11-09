Man Utd legend says it is time for Solskjaer to leave

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts at the final whistle during their English Premier League match against Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on November 6, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ferdinand said United had made steady progress during Solskjaer's nearly three years at the helm but now he felt there is a need for a change.
  • "I was always deep down a bit sceptical," said the 43-year-old. "Could he take us on to be champions? I wasn't sure, I wasn't fully convinced -- I hoped he would be able to do that.

London

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.