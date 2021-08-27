Manchester United join race for 'legend' Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (left) fights for the ball with Udinese's Dutch defender Bram Nuytinck during their Italian Serie A match at the Dacia Arena Stadium in Udine, on August 22, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Miguel Medina | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Premier League champions City have been widely linked with a move for the 36-year-old after missing out on England captain Harry Kane
  • However, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted the Red Devils could make a late swoop to bring Ronaldo back to Old Trafford
  • Ronaldo won the first of his five Champions League titles and was first crowned the world's best player during six years at United between 2003 and 2009

