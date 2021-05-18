Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Man Utd held by Fulham despite Cavani gem as fans return

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (left) and Manchester United's Ivorian midfielder Amad Diallo walk around the pitch holding the Palestine flag at the end of their English Premier League match against Fulham at Old Trafford on May 18, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Phil Noble | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Second placed United, now without a win in three games, suffered another blow ahead of the Europa League final against Villarreal on May 26 when Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay limped off injured.
  • United captain Harry Maguire is already racing to be fit for the final after suffering an ankle problem.

London

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Mueller, Hummels recalled by Germany for Euro 2020 finals

  2. Thika's Kamais shines as KDF Championships end

  3. Solskjaer defends Pogba and Diallo over displaying Palestinian flag

  4. Kenyan stars begin hunt for 2021 World Chess Cup slots

  5. Petro de Luanda thrash AS Police, SALE rally to sting FAP

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.