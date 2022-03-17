Man Utd fan in Nakuru wins Sh15m Betika jackpot

Manchester United may have lost 1- on the night and 2-1 on aggregate to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the Uefa Champions League knock-out stage, but one of its fans, Nakuru-based Erick Apollo Otieno, had a sweet consolation in emerging the winner of Sh15 million Betika midweek jackpot.

He placed a stake of Sh15 and correctly predicted 15 games to win the midweek jackpot.

The die-hard fan of Manchester United reckons the secret to winning lies in placing more than one bet.

“Placing a bet with different combinations increases your chance of winning,” Otieno, who works in a laundry mart in Nakuru, said.