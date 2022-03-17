Man Utd fan in Nakuru wins Sh15m Betika jackpot
Manchester United may have lost 1- on the night and 2-1 on aggregate to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the Uefa Champions League knock-out stage, but one of its fans, Nakuru-based Erick Apollo Otieno, had a sweet consolation in emerging the winner of Sh15 million Betika midweek jackpot.
He placed a stake of Sh15 and correctly predicted 15 games to win the midweek jackpot.
The die-hard fan of Manchester United reckons the secret to winning lies in placing more than one bet.
“Placing a bet with different combinations increases your chance of winning,” Otieno, who works in a laundry mart in Nakuru, said.
Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony, Betika’s CEO Nicholas Mruttu expressed his delight at the new millionaires in town. Mruttu said Betika would link Otieno up with a financial adviser to help him plan for the money.