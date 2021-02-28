Man Utd draw blank at Chelsea to fall further behind City

Chelsea's Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic (left) vies with Manchester United's Welsh midfielder Daniel James (centre) during their English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on February 28, 2021.
Ian KINGTON

Photo credit: Ian Kington | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Neither side could claim they deserved to win in a game of few clear-cut chances.
  • The biggest talking point came in the first half when United's appeal for a penalty was rejected by referee Stuart Attwell after he consulted the pitchside monitor when Callum Hudson-Odoi appeared to handle in a challenge with Mason Greenwood.

London

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Several arrested during raid at FC Barcelona

  2. Top guns struggling in KVF league

  3. Wazito pile more misery on Zoo FC

  4. F1 set to reject Bahrain vaccines offer

  5. PRIME Lawrence Juma: I don't regret leaving Gor Mahia

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.