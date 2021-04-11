Man Utd's comeback scuttles Spurs top four hopes

  • United came from behind to win for the ninth time in the league this season as second-half goals from Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood cancelled out Son Heung-min's opener
  • Victory kept alive United's slim title hopes by cutting the gap on local rivals Manchester City to 11 points with a game in hand for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men to come
  • Tottenham's hopes of a return to Europe's premier club competition are dwindling fast as they are now six points adrift of West Ham in fourth and could slip to eighth if Everton win at Brighton on Monday


