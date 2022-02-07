Man Utd boss Rangnick says there are 'no problems' with Lingard

Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United German Interim head coach Ralf Rangnick leaves after their English FA Cup fourth round match against Middlesbrough at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England, on February 4, 2022. Middlesbrough won the tie 8-7 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 at full and extra time.
 

Photo credit: Lindsey Parnaby | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The United boss attempted to clear up any confusion as he spoke to reporters to preview Tuesday's Premier League trip to relegation-threatened Burnley.
  • "With regard to Jesse, I have a very good relationship with him," said the German. "We have to look forward now. There were no problems whatsoever between myself and Jesse and vice versa.

