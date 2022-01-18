Breaking News: Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested over 'fraud'

Man Utd boss Rangnick says Martial issue 'resolved' after talks

Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United German Interim head coach Ralf Rangnick looks on during their English Premier League match against Norwich City at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich, eastern England, on December 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Daniel Leal | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Martial is highly unlikely to feature, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford back in contention after returning to training.
  • However, it is the return of Paul Pogba that has caught Rangnick's eye.

Manchester

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.