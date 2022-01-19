Man Utd back on track but grumpy Ronaldo mars win

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (centre) celebrates scoring his team's third goal during their English Premier League match against Brentford  at Brentford Community Stadium in London on January 19, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • They sit seventh in the table, two points adrift of the top four as they chase qualification for next season's Champions League.
  • But it was Ronaldo's grumpy response to Rangnick's decision to haul him off in the 71st minute that could prove the evening's lasting image.

London

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.