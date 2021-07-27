Man Utd agree deal to sign Real Madrid star

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (right) celebrates with teammates

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (right) celebrates with teammates Marco Asensio (centre) and Casemiro after scoring during their La Liga match against SD Huesca at the El Alcoraz stadium in Huesca on February 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Pau Barrena | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • No fee has been disclosed but British media reported value the deal at £34 million ($47 million) rising to £48 million with add-ons.
  • The 28-year-old Varane, a 2018 World Cup winner, has one season left on his contact at the Santiago Bernabeu.

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.