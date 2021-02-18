Man United thump Sociedad, lucklustre Arsenal held by Benfica

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (back right) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during their Uefa Europa League round of 32 first leg match against Real Sociedad at the Juventus stadium in Turin on February 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Marco Betorello | AFP

By  AFP

  • Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett had said on Wednesday the Wales winger was "towards the end of his career", after Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho had questioned the player's Instagram post suggesting he was in good health despite being unavailable for Spurs' FA Cup defeat at Everton last week.

  • United started slowly in the first 10 minutes but began to grow into the game, with Marcus Rashford wasting two excellent chances.

  • The Premier League outfit did grab the lead in the 27th minute when Fernandes pounced on a mix-up between Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro and defender Robin Le Normand, as they attempted to clear Rashford's clipped pass, to slot in.

Paris, France

