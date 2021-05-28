Man United striker Rashford has 'surreal' talk with Barack Obama

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring against Villareal Europa League final

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring a goal in the penalty shoot-out during their Uefa Europa League final match against Villarreal at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk on May 26, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Aleksandra Szmigiel | AFP

By  AFP

  • England star Rashford met virtually with Obama in an online conversation organised by Penguin Books and discussed topics such as the positive impact of reading.
  • Rashford, 23, last year spearheaded a campaign to tackle child food poverty in Britain during the coronavirus pandemic and has launched a book club to get disadvantaged children reading more.

London, United Kingdom

