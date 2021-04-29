Man United smash six past Roma to banish semi-final hoodoo

Roma's Italian goalkeeper Antonio Mirante (left) reacts after spilling the ball into the path of Manchester United's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani (centre) for United's third goal during their Uefa Europa League semi-final, first leg match at Old Trafford on April 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The second leg is set for Thursday next week in Rome.

  • Fernandes's early opener was quickly cancelled out by Lorenzo Pellegrini's penalty before Edin Dzeko put Roma in front at half-time.

  • The Italians lost three players to injury before the break and United took advantage with a dominant second-half performance.

  • Two predatory finishes from Cavani turned the tie around before Fernandes also fired home from the spot.

Manchester, United Kingdom

