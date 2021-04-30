Man United highlight online abuse ahead of social media boycott

 Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer congratulates Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba after their Uefa Europa League semi-final, first leg match against AS Roma at Old Trafford on April 29, 2021. - Manchester United won 6-2.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

What you need to know:

  • A coalition of football organisations including the English Football Association and Premier League revealed they would not post on their channels this weekend and the campaign has grown, with other sports bodies, sponsors and broadcasters joining in.
  • On Thursday, European football's governing body Uefa said it would also be observing the blackout, which will last from 1400 GMT (5pm EAT) on Friday until 2259 GMT on Monday (01.59am Tuesday EAT).

London

