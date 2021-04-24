Man United fans stage protest as ESL backlash rumbles on

Supporters protest against Manchester United's owners, outside English Premier League club Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England on April 24, 2021. Manchester United were one of six Premier League teams to sign up to the breakaway European Super League tournament. But just 48 hours later the Super League collapsed as United and the rest of the English clubs pulled out.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

  • United were one of 12 clubs to initially sign up to the planned ESL, only to withdraw within 48 hours after a backlash from their own players and fans, as well as governments and football's governing bodies.
  • The club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward announced he would be leaving his role by the end of the year amid the fallout.

Manchester, United Kingdom

