Man United appoint former midfielder as technical director

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer walks on to the pitch ahead of their English Premier League match against Burnley at Turf Moor in Burnley, England on January 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Clive Brunskill | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United said the two new roles would "further strengthen the club's football operations" after years of speculation over the absence of a director of football at Old Trafford.
  • Fletcher returned to United in January as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching set-up.

London, United Kingdom

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.