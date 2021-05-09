Man City's title party delayed as United win at Villa

Manchester United Bruno Fernandes celebrates Aston Villa

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring their first goal to equalise 1-1 during their English Premier League match against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham, England on May 9, 2021.



Photo credit: Nick Potts | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • City could have started the party if second-placed United lost at Villa Park, but their arch-rivals kept the leaders' champagne on ice with a second-half escape act
  • Trailing to Bertrand Traore's first half rocket, United equalised through Bruno Fernandes' penalty before Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani netted to leave City frustrated
  • City's blistering form has turned the title race into a procession since the new year and it is only a matter of time before their coronation is confirmed

London

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.