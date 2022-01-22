Man City drop points at Southampton

Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Elyounoussi

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (left) vies with Southampton's Morrocan-born Norwegian midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi during their English Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England on January 22, 2022.

 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • City were rocked by Kyle Walker-Peters' first ever top-flight goal in the opening minutes at St Mary's
  • City defender Laporte headed the equaliser, but the runaway leaders could not extend their winning streak in a one-sided finale that saw the visitors lay seige to the Southampton goal
  • In the tense final minutes, Forster pushed away Foden's goalbound deflected cross and De Bruyne's close-range effort was repelled by the inspired Saints keeper

Southampton, United Kingdom

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.